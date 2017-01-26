Police-involved shooting kills 1 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer was involved in a deadly shooting in east Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The shooting, which left one person dead, happened in the 6200 block of Albemarle Road, according to police. Albemarle Road was shut down between Farm Pond Lane and Sharon Amity Road for a time.

No officers were hurt.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that both the officer and the dead man are Hispanic. The dead man was armed with a gun, police tweeted.

One person has died in officer-involved shooting on Albemarle Road. All Officers ok. Gun recovered at scene. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 26, 2017

CMPD says thoughts “are with all involved.”