Retired principal tapped for Wake County Board of Education spot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Elected leaders in Wake County have said that a retired principal will fill the seat held by a retired teacher who died shortly after winning re-election.

The members of the Wake County Board of Education selected Kathy Hartenstine to fill the seat once held by Zora Felton.

Hartenstine served as principal at Baileywick Road Elementary School before retiring last year. She will be sworn in at the board’s Feb. 7 meeting.

