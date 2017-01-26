SC man attacked pair with samurai sword during online meet up, authorities say

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The man authorities say attacked two people with a sword last month has been apprehended.

John Michael Juba, 27, was arrested by members of a U.S. Marshals task force and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wednesday.

An incident report states on Dec. 5, 2016, a man and a woman went to a home on Berkshire Drive on Daniel Isalnd to purchase tools that were offered for sale on an app called Offer Up.

Juba was with the seller in another room with a “samurai sword” when the man bent down to pick up something off the ground, according to the report. The report states that Juba then charged at the man, stabbing him in the abdomen. As the woman ran away, she sustained 1-inch laceration to the back of her leg from the sword, according to the report.

Both victims were treated for their injuries at the time.

Juba was found at a residence on 23rd Avenue on the Isle of Palms.

Associated Press Photographer Mic Smith was coming back from a beach day with his wife when he noticed several dark SUVs parked on IOP.

“A Federal Marshal literally with an assault rifle told me to turn around,” said Smith, who was trying to get to his home, “I went around the block to get my cameras, came back in my Crocs, beach attire and just started taking pictures.”

Juba is facing charges of aggravated assault. Wednesday evening, his bail was set at $25,000.