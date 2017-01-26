Suspect in Fayetteville veteran’s slaying has schizophrenia, his father says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The father of the man charge with killing a highly decorated war veteran said his son suffers from schizophrenia.

Police say 21-year-old Jameel Davidson killed 88-year-old Gerald “Jerry” Gillespie last week. He’s been charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Court documents show police found two pools of blood and a pair of black gloves inside Gillespie’s apartment.

They also say the suspect’s family helped detectives with their investigation tremendously. Davidson’s father said he’s unsure what exactly happened, but he does know that his son is mentally unstable.

“My son for one, my son is sick,” said George Davidson, the suspect’s father. “He was diagnosed with schizophrenia. He’s sick, OK? He’s got a medical record.”

He said he gives his son his medication three times each day.

RELATED: Fayetteville police investigate decorated US Army veteran’s death as homicide

“They secured warrants yesterday afternoon for Mr. Davidson’s arrest and knew that he was en route to Miami,” said Lt. Todd Joyce of the Fayetteville police. “They made contact with local law enforcement agencies down there as well as the U.S. Marshals services.”

Davidson was arrested after getting off a greyhound bus in Miami.

Police wouldn’t say what led them to the 21-year-old, other than the fact that Gillespie and Davidson’s father are neighbors.

“I mean this is a shock to me,” said George Davidson, the suspect’s father. “I’ve been here about two years; neighbors can tell you, I work two jobs, I come in, don’t even stand on my porch, don’t got time for that, in and out, in and out.”

The victim, Gerald Gillespie also had the respect of his neighbors. They say the retired, highly-decorated veteran lived in the same apartment for more than 30 years and didn’t bother a soul.

“I’m very remorseful of what happened man,” George Davidson said. “I’m very remorseful.”