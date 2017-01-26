Trump’s immigration actions have some undocumented in NC afraid

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises on immigration and border security are now beginning to become reality through his executive actions.

But those actions have some in North Carolina’s undocumented community afraid.

“It’s an everyday fear of one day not being able to return home to your kids,” said deferred action recipient Jorge Ramos.

A fear Ramos says his parents live with all the time.

CBS North Carolina first met the Ramos family nearly two years ago on a story about deferred action recipients.

His parents do not have any protection from deportation but he says it’s important to his family to live their lives.

“That’s one of the most dangerous things we can do is just cower away, hide away in our homes and try not to think about it,” Ramos said.

It’s a message 17-year-old Ian Tisdale took to the General Assembly Thursday.

He tried to hang a banner on the bridge over Lane Street but authorities told him he couldn’t.

His banner says what’s on the Statue of Liberty, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

A response, he says, to Trump.

“One of the fundamental American values is to gain access to this country,” Tisdale said.

Sen. Ron Rabin (R-Harnett) says Trump’s actions on immigration and border security will protect the country.

“Once you recognize the problem, if you don’t take immediate action to solve it, it only gets worse,” Rabin said.

Rabin urges people to wait and see how the policies will play out.

“This issue on immigration, especially from the middle east right now, is intimately tied to his national security role,” Rabin said.

For Ramos, he doesn’t know if any of his family members will be detained.

“I have fear that it might become a reality soon,” Ramos said.

Tisdale was not cited or ticketed at the General Assembly.

Ramos says he and his family often attend community forums, trying to make sure they stay aware of any changes to immigration policy.