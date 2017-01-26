Volunteer firefighter charged with arson in SC Walgreens fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested a Bonneau man in connection to a suspicious fire at the Walgreens on Highway 52 in Moncks Corner on Wednesday.

18-year-old Randy Wayne Cannon Jr. has been arrested and charged with arson in the second degree, officials said. The potential penalty is from three years up to 25 years in prison. Cannon has been booked at the Berkeley County Detention center.

According to spokesman Thom Berry, SLED was called in to investigate a fire along with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department.

SLED arson investigators determined that the fire was set intentionally using an open flame and combustible materials found in the room. Using surveillance video, investigators witnessed the suspect entering the room using a key and remaining alone in the room for several minutes. Minutes later patrons were seen fleeing the building.

According to officials, Cannon was a volunteer with the Macedonia Rural Volunteer Fire Department and was also a part-time employee at the Walgreens.

The Walgreens is operating on a normal schedule as of Thursday morning. It wasn’t clear how much damage was caused at the store.

The incident comes on the heels of another fire in Berkeley County at the Macedonia Church of God of Prophecy. Officials believe that one may also have been intentionally set.