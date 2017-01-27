6 people, 3 dogs displaced after Wake County home catches fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people, including 3 kids, are safe after a house caught fire in Wake County Friday morning, fire officials said.

In addition to the six people, three dogs also made it out of the house safely.

According to fire officials, the home on Pilton Place off Milburnie Road went up in flames around 3 a.m. Pilton Place is near the Raleigh city limits but is technically in Wake County.

Investigators said they believe that the initial fire damaged a gas line in the home and caused the fire to grow. They believe the fire started outside the home.

Eastern Wake Fire Chief David Cates said crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and shift the focus to putting out “hot spots and [making] sure everything is extinguished.”

No one was injured in the fire and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.