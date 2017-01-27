Durham demonstrators oppose executive orders targeting undocumented immigrants

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Refugees, undocumented immigrants and their supporters stood in Durham Friday to send a message that new policies against immigration are not wanted.

Undocumented immigrants and refugees are worried about their future under a Donald Trump administration.

There was chanting and signs to support refugees and undocumented immigrants in America.

Anees Ahmad and his wife, Humeera Siddra, who are Muslim, came to the country as refugees from Pakistan eight months ago.

“We have no bright future in Pakistan and we have no freedom of my religion,” Humeera Siddra said.

Today, they are living in Durham for a better life.

Dozens of people joined them for a rally opposing an executive order that would limit immigration and the flow of refugees into the country.

It’s an order Trump has recently been talking about.

“This policy I am against because their family matters, their lives are on stakes,” Anees Ahmad said.

Anees Ahmad believes this order will break up families and have a big impact.

“I cannot say they will die, but every hard thing for them will come in the initial days,” Anees Ahmad said.

In addition to making plans to build a wall on the U.S./Mexico border, Trump wants “extreme vetting” of refugees in an effort to increase national security.

“I have been here for eight months. Every person is loving me as a refugee. What is the executive order? Is this democracy?”

Anees Ahmad says no matter what happens, he thinks America is great has no plans to leave.

“You are now my people. I love you all,” he said.