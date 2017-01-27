Dutch woman meets WWII vet who dropped food to family during war

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Dutch woman was able to meet a World war II veteran Friday who helped drop humanitarian aid over the Netherlands during the war.

Sam Robertson served in the U.S. Army for two years as a B-17 crewman during the war.

Robertson and his crew helped drop food to the Dutch.

Eva Gentile was a small child when those drops occurred in Amsterdam but she remembers them.

Robertson, 99, met the73-year-old Gentile Friday in a café on Main Street Clayton.

“I have photographs and of course memory even though I was very young of the food drop which was very, very important,” Gentile said.

The food helped Gentile and her 12 family members as they lived in Nazi-occupied Holland.

“Meeting this lady that had to do with this thing and was there. She was there. I was there. It just felt good to meet her,” Robertson said.

Robertson’s son Sam said this was probably the last thing his father expected to do Friday.

“To be talking to a Dutch woman who he dropped food for back in 1945 at the end of World War II? It’s pretty amazing,” Same Robertson said.

Clayton native Melissa Oliver, president of Clayton Rotary, helped organize the meeting between Sam and Eva. Oliver knew both separately but wanted to bring them together.

It was months in the making.

“I can’t help but think how meaningful it is us. How much it must mean to them,” Oliver said.

Gentile said meeting Robertson was quite the surprise.

“It’s almost something that you just don’t expect. It’s not on your list. The surprises of life are wonderful. I am very, very happy to be here today,” Gentile said.

One of life’s surprises – creating a friendship uniting both Sam and Eva 72 years later.