Elected leaders urge Durham to hold off on nondiscrimination ordinance

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham city leaders say now is not the time for the city to pass its own nondiscrimination ordinance, even though many in the community are urging them to take just that step.

Some are worried that if the city does pass such a law, it will be only a symbolic victory and one that comes will real costs to the efforts to repeal House Bill 2.

“This council doesn’t support HB2, but the fact of the matter is it is the law now and we have to abide by the law,” said Durham Mayor Bill Bell.

At a Friday meeting with local legislators, member of the city council heard that any efforts to pass a non-discrimination ordinance in the Bull City could hurt negotiation with Republican leaders at the state level to repeal HB2.

“I think there’s a great deal of concern about cities enacting ordinances similar to Charlotte, and Charlotte has repealed their ordinance. So there’s really no need to muddy the waters at this time,” said state Sen. Floyd McKissick, D-Durham County.

While that’s what elected leaders are saying, in the community there are efforts afoot to push for just such a law.

And a number of Durham residents said Friday that the city should do what it wants.

“I’m against HB2,” said Durham resident Charles Williams. “I think it sends a message to our legislature that Durham is against it, and we are going to stand up and do what we believe is right as a community.”

“We just need to keep pushing and showing the country and our trans citizens here in Durham that we stand behind them,” said Sandra Korn of Durham.