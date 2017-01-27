Fayetteville man arrested, charged in connection with September rape

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a rape that occurred in September 2016, police announced Friday.

Randall Conrad II, 24, of the 30 block of Cambridge Arms Drive, turned himself in to authorities and is facing one charge of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense, police said.

The charges are in connection with a rape investigation that occurred on Sept. 4, 2016.

Conrad is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.

