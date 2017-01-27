FEMA offices will close next week

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — There are only days left until FEMA workers dealing with the fallout from Hurricane Matthew leave the state.

Sixteen weeks after the storm, people are still going to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster recovery center in Fayetteville.

The staff refer to the visitors as survivors.

“In Cumberland County, there have been over 4,000 visits to this center since it opened in late October, and down in Lumberton, they have had more than 7,000 visits to that recovery center,” said Nate Custer of FEMA.

The Lumberton office reports more than 18,000 applications for FEMA assistance in Robeson County, the highest number in the state.

Those offices were supposed to close Thursday, but added one more week of Service.

“A lot of people are more comfortable talking to someone face-to-face, and that opportunity will be disappearing when these centers close on Thursday of next week,” Custer said.

“If you need to talk to FEMA, come in and talk to us,” said Robert Nix of FEMA. “The sooner the better.”

While the office is closing, a few FEMA mitigation workers will stay through mid-February to offer guidance on rebuilding, offering guidance on topics including construction, mold remediation and flood insurance.

People said they’re glad the agency has stayed so long.