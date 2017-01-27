Gas leak closes Fayetteville elementary school

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak has closed William H. Owen Elementary School Friday morning.

Around 10:25 a.m., a 911 call reported the smell of gas coming from the kitchen area of the school. The Fayetteville Fire Department evacuated the school upon their arrival.

The gas supply to the school has been cut off as the Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Response Team investigates.

Crews are working to repair the leak.

It is currently unknown if the school will re-open Friday.

