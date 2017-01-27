18-year-old shot in the leg off Raleigh’s Rock Quarry Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said an 18-year-old was shot in the leg Friday afternoon on a street off Rock Quarry Road.

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Liberty Place around 4:45 p.m.

The victim’s injuries are not considered to be life threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.