‘I think my dad is dead,’ 8-year-old boy tells 911 after dad ODs on heroin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS News) — An 8-year-old boy called 911 after his father apparently overdosed on heroin, reports CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT-TV.

“I think my dad is dead. He’s not waking up or anything,” said 8-year-old Christopher.

Christopher called 911 Thursday evening after his father passed out over the wheel of his car in a parking lot at a local school district administration building.

A good Samaritan who was on his way to a meeting stopped and was able to help Christopher tell dispatchers the location. “The father is in the driver’s seat slumped over, not responding to anything, so I don’t know what’s going on,” the man said. “ … doesn’t look good. If you could get someone here, that would be great.”

Waukesha police were able to locate the vehicle thanks to the help of Christopher. They were able to get the adult male out of the vehicle and say he was somewhat alert and breathing when they arrived.

The 8-year-old was in the car with his two siblings.

All three are now with their mother.

Police say the man will have charges lodged against him once his treatment for the apparent overdose is completed.