Investigation underway after 2 men robbed, injured trying to sell iPhones in Cary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Cary and Durham are investigating at least two robberies that left men injured after trying to sell iPhones on Craigslist and the OfferUp app, according to court documents.

In both the robberies, which occurred within the span of three days in November, the victims were injured while trying to sell an iPhone to a female suspect, records show.

In the first incident on Nov. 12, 2016, a man reported to Cary police that he had been robbed of his iPhone after meeting with two women who responded to a Craigslist ad he had put up listing the phone for sale.

According to court documents, the man met with the women after being contacted via text message from an interested buyer. The seller met the women in the parking lot of the Parkside Town Commons shopping center, located at 1120 Parkside Main Street in Cary.

After walking over the vehicle where the women were sitting, the driver asked if she could look at the phone and then show her front seat passenger the iPhone. The victim agreed and handed the phone to her passenger. Once she did, the driver accelerated quickly and sped off. The victim told police he grabbed onto the car in an attempt to get his phone back and was dragged through the parking lot. The victim suffered injuries to his head, right arm and left thigh, documents show.

The victim was unable to get the license plate number on the suspect vehicle and was only able to provide limited descriptions of the each suspect.

On Nov. 15, 2016, a similar crime was reported to Cary police after a man met with a woman at his home in order to sell her an iPhone he had posted on the OfferUp app, according to court documents.

In that incident, man and the female buyer met on the victim’s front porch to talk about the phone. The woman asked to look at the phone and then put her SIM card in it. She then told the man she was cold and wanted to go back to her car. The victim escorted her to her car. When he tried to get in the passenger side door, the woman quickly hit the gas and sent the car into reverse. The man stood in front of the car to try to get her to stop, but the woman slammed on the gas and hit him. The man was thrown onto the hood and then rolled off and hit his head. His right hand was run over as the suspect sped from the scene.

The victim was unable to provide police with a vehicle description and only a limited suspect description.

Cary police learned a few days later that Durham police were also investigating similar robberies in the city. Police had developed a possible suspect in those crimes, according to documents.

On Nov. 22, 2016, a Cary police officer conducted a search of the suspect’s Facebook page and used those photos to see if the second victim could identify her.

According to documents, the man was unable to identify the woman from a lineup of photos provided to him.

Although a suspect has been developed and a search warrant was obtained by Durham police for the suspect’s Facebook page, CBS North Carolina is not identifying the woman because she has not been charged in the case.