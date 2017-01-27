Man shot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Friday night in the 300 block of Canal Streetin Durham, according to Police.

Police believe it may have been a drive-by shooting.

It happened just after 10 p.m., near Canal’s intersection with North Roxboro Street.

The victim was inside a house, while the shooter was outside, police say they believe.

Police are still on scene, and there’s not yet any word on the man’s condition, but he has been taken to a hospital.

More details will be added as they become available.

