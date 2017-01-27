Man stabbed in the face during fight outside Nags Head restaurant, 2 held

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — A Nags Head man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was stabbed in the face during a fight outside a restaurant Thursday.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Croatan Highway. Authorities say a verbal altercation started in the restaurant and ended up moving outside to the parking lot.

44-year-old Christopher Michael Whitehead was stabbed during the fight. A restaurant employee took him to The Outer Banks Hospital. He was later flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

54-year-old Patrick Lynn Griggs and 24-year-old Miranda Nicole Krawchuk, both of Frisco, were arrested in connection to the incident.

Griggs is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. Police say Krawchuck was with Griggs at the time of the stabbing. She has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Both Griggs and Krawchuck are being held at the Dare County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond and a $75,000 bond, respectively.