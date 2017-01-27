Moore County man flips muscle car while traveling 100 mph during police chase

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Carthage man is facing nearly a dozen charges after leading police on a high-speed chase before flipping his muscle car into the woods Thursday night, the Aberdeen Times reported.

Alex Wright, 27, was charged with 11 counts related to the chase. He is facing three counts careless and reckless driving, speeding 82 mph in a 55 mph zone, speeding in excess of 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, fail to heed blue lights and siren, speeding in excess of 45 mph over in a 45 mph zone, fail to maintain lane control, driving left of center, and two equipment violations, police announced.

According to authorities, the incident began after 10:30 p.m. outside Carthage when law enforcement officers started looking for a car that had been reported as driving at a high rate of speed in Whispering Pines.

Wright was approaching Carthage on Vass Carthage Road when he was clocked by police driving more than 80 mph, the Aberdeen Times reported. The pursuit began after he was seen speeding and police with the Carthage Police Department and the Whispering Pines Police Department took part in the pursuit.

Wright, who was driving a Dodge Challenger, turned onto Joel Road and drove for several miles before he lost control and flipped his car while going more than 100 mph in the 1200 block of Joel Road.

The man was not seriously injured and was taken into custody at the scene of the crash. Wright was transported to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the Aberdeen Times.

Joel Road was blocked to traffic in both directions for more than 90 minutes.

Responding to this wreck were units with Carthage Fire & Rescue, Cypress Pointe Fire & Rescue, Moore County EMS, Carthage Police Department, Whispering Pines Police Department, Moore County Sheriff’s Department, and the N.C. State Highway Patrol.