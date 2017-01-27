NC mom charged after toddler tests positive for cocaine

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — A Burlington woman was charged with child abuse Wednesday after investigators say her 2-year-old tested positive for cocaine.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Tammara Gail Overman and charged her with felony intentional child abuse causing serious physical injury following a months-long investigation.

According to an arrest warrant from September 2016, the 2-year-old tested positive for cocaine and there was a severe untreated rash on the child’s groin.

It is unclear how the toddler consumed the drug.

Public Information Officer Randy Jones said the sheriff’s office got a report from the Department of Social Services and began the investigation.

Jones says there was a delay in Overman’s arrest while investigators waited for medical records for the child, which then showed cocaine was found in the child’s system.

