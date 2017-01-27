No. 9 Tar Heels beat Hokies 91-72 for 7th straight win

North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) and Justin Jackson, right, struggle for possession of the ball with Virginia Tech's Khadim Sy (2) and Justin Robinson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) and Justin Jackson, right, struggle for possession of the ball with Virginia Tech's Khadim Sy (2) and Justin Robinson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Justin Jackson scored 26 points and No. 9 North Carolina hit a season-high 14 3-pointers to beat Virginia Tech 91-72 on Thursday night.

Kennedy Meeks added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Tar Heels (19-3, 7-1), who have climbed into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with seven straight wins along with No. 6 Florida State’s loss at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

UNC led 44-33 by halftime, then ran off 10 straight points midway through the second half to turn this one into a rout. The Tar Heels also shot 49 percent and snatched down seemingly every loose rebound for a 43-22 edge on the glass, helping them to 20 second-chance points.

Seth Allen scored 19 points for the Hokies (15-5, 4-4), who shot 51 percent for the game but didn’t do much to get UNC out of what was often a catch-and-shoot rhythm.

