Officials request Raleigh students who brought gun on campus be deported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Department of Homeland Security has recommended two Millbrook High School students be returned to Central America following their arrest Thursday for having a gun on campus.

Franklin Mauricio Castillo-Diaz, 17, and Elsy Nohemy Diaz-Quintanilla, 17, were arrested Thursday after school officials and Raleigh police learned they were in possession of a gun on campus.

A 14-year-old student was found to be in possession of the weapon on campus Thursday. A juvenile petition will be obtained on the 14-year-old, Raleigh police said.

Officials seized a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun and its ammunition from the 14-year-old without incident.

Castillo-Diaz and Diaz-Quintanilla were each charged with possession of a firearm on school property. Arrest records show Castillo-Diaz faces an additional charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Department of Homeland Security requested the deportation of the two 17-year-old students as it would serve an “important federal interest,” court documents show.

Castillo-Diaz is originally from Honduras and Diaz-Quintanilla is from El Salvador. Castillo-Diaz was in the U.S. illegally, documents say.

If released, both 17 year olds cannot return to Millbrook until accompanied by a parent to meet with administration.

They may also not be in contact with the other teens involved in the case.

Court documents show Castillo-Diaz and Diaz-Quintanilla are in ninth grade at Millbrook.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Friday at 2 p.m.