Police think bank robberies in Rocky Mount, Greenville could be related

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who robbed a State Employees Credit Union in Rocky Mount last Friday could be the same man who robbed a State Employees Credit Union in Greenville on Jan. 9, the Rocky Mount Police Department said.

Rocky Mount police said the man robbed the credit union on North Fairview Road in Rocky Mount around 1:30 p.m. last Friday. No employees or customers were injured, and officers said he ran west from the business with no vehicle to be seen.

The Rocky Mount and Greenville police departments are working on a joint investigation to find the man.

Greenville police said they responded to an armed robbery at the State Employees Credit Union located on Hemby Lane on Jan. 9 at 11:15 a.m.

Employees told police the man entered the bank, passed a note implying he had a weapon and demanded money.

He ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, Greenville police said.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 or 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, wearing a dark coat and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

