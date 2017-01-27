Son shoots dad with rifle in Halifax County domestic incident, sheriff says

Related Coverage Man shot and killed in Halifax County

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) – A boy shot and killed his father in a domestic-related incident in Halifax County Thursday night, authorities said.

Michael Allen Murray was shot mutliple times during the incident on Hedgepeth Road in the Darlington Community of Halifax County around 8:10 p.m.

Sheriff Wes Tripp would only say the shooting suspect is someone who is younger than 16.

The shooting suspect called 911 after he shot his dad with a rifle more than once.

He was taken into secure custody and there is a juvenile petition for murder.

The two lived at the home together and no one else was home at the time.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.