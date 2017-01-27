Stolen puppy returned to Durham shelter, then adopted

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A puppy reported stolen from a Durham shelter has been found and adopted, officials said.

Janet the puppy now lives with Keith, the man who wanted to adopt her, and not the person who stole her.

The Animal Protection Society of Durham told authorities that a resident returned the missing puppy to shelter Friday morning.

“Our investigation is ongoing as we try to determine how the puppy was removed from the shelter and who committed the larceny,” the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Janet was stolen last Saturday in broad daylight.

Shelter workers described her at the time as an 8-10 week old mix. They said she’s likely a Chihuahua-Yorkshire terrier cross.

A family had decided to adopt Janet on Saturday, but was supposed to come back during the week to take her home. But when shelter staff inventoried the animals Monday morning, they realized Janet was missing.