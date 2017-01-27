‘Storm Team on Assignment’ returns for winter weather special

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- CBS North Carolina’s Storm Team is on assignment for a live half-hour special airing Saturday night on CBS North Carolina.

Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein and Meteorologist Bill Reh will anchor the special, which focuses on winter in central North Carolina.

In addition to staying safe on the roads and forecasting winter precipitation, the team will bring you stories from the road.

Meteorologist Kristin Ketchell travels to the North Carolina mountains to see how resorts maintain business when mother nature doesn’t cooperate.

Hohenstein traveled to Colorado and put his winter weather driving skills to the test. He also visited a research lab two miles in the sky – where it’s not unheard of for it to be too cold to snow.

Meteorologist Alyssa Corfont takes a look back at some of the biggest snowstorms in Raleigh’s history.

Meteorologist Bill Reh also examines another threat we often face in the winter months — severe weather.

He returns to a hard-hit Granville County community still recovering from tornadoes last February.

The live half-hour special airs Saturday night at 7 on CBS North Carolina.