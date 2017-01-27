Suspect killed by undercover NC officer shot at officer, report says

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – According to a Charlotte police report, the man who was shot and killed by an undercover CMPD officer Thursday fired shots at the officer.

Police said 28-year-old Josue Javier Diaz was shot along the 6200 block of Albemarle Road around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

An undercover police vehicle was in traffic when a vehicle with two people inside side-swiped the vehicle and then refused to stop, officials said. The detective followed the driver, later identified as Diaz, and called in the incident to CMPD.

“Then at some point the vehicle that was immediately in front of the undercover officer’s car stopped, driver got of out of the vehicle, produced a handgun, and shots were fired from the undercover detective, unfortunately striking and killing the driver,” Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said.

A source tells WBTV the driver’s side of the officer’s unmarked car has a bullet hole.

WBTV has learned that when the officer returned fire, he hit Diaz more than once. A police source says a gun was recovered on the ground near Diaz’s body.

Estes said the incident was an apparent case of road rage.

“Everything is initial here but that’s what it appears – a road rage incident that unfortunately turned out to be tragic, fatal,” Estes continued.

According to CMPD, the officer is also Hispanic. The officer’s name is not being released “due to the undercover nature of [his] assignment. Per department protocol, the detective will be placed on Administrative Leave, which is standard procedure.

No officers were injured in the shooting.