Wilmington church plays major role to rebuild hurricane-damaged church in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lumberton is a city full of buildings and homes that are sick from what the flood waters of the Lumber River left after Hurricane Matthew. In many neighborhoods, it took two weeks before the water receded and residents were allowed to see what was left of their homes and businesses.

Throughout the city, signs of Matthew are still evident – from the mountains of water damaged household materials and items still on street curbs.

The flooding was especially bad in South Lumberton and on Church Street, where the South Lumberton Church of Christ is located. Nearly three feet of river water stood inside the church’s sanctuary.

“Watching the news, we did not have any idea that it was as devastating all it was,” said Billy Campbell, the church’s pastor.

Campbell was shocked when he was finally able to get to his church to see the damage, but there was something else he remembers about that day.

“The stench that went along with the devastation of the building. It smelled like something I have never smelled before – petrified death,” Campbell recalled.

Three feet of water destroyed everything inside.

To replace the furniture destroyed by Matthew, Campbell had received an estimate of $27,000.

Since that time, all of the water damaged material has been removed and rebuilding is underway, but a couple of weeks ago, Campbell got a surprise.

Members of Wilmington’s Cape Fear Christian Church donated all of the pews and communion tables from their church on South College Road, along with a sizable check, to help restart the Lumberton house of worship.

“Over the years, here at Cape Fear Christian, we have talked about transitioning to chairs and getting rid of our pews, and I think God just spoke at that moment and said here is an opportunity to help another church in this time of need,” said Rev. Matt Dahmer of the Cape Fear Christian Church.

A $27,000 gift from people Campbell and his church members had never met before.

“It was a shock, you know, for them to basically to give up their pews and what they did for us, financially, it was really shocking, but just lets me know the love of mankind and love of Christ that people have, you know, and that is what I saw in that, it made me very proud of my fellow man and my brothers” said Campbell said.

While there is still an estimated two months of work still to be done before we will be able to hear the beautiful sounds of the hymns coming from the South Lumberton Church of Christ, the work of its church members continues daily, thru the national Church of God disaster relief service, to help those still in need of food, clothing, and places to live.

Some new chairs have been ordered at the Cape Fear Christian Church while they decide about their future furniture, but in the meanwhile, the services have been dubbed BYOC, bring your own chairs. Dahmer says the spirit of unity and generosity is something he had not felt in a long time.

“In the end, God does not care about pews, he does not care about chairs, he cares about our hearts and are we showing compassion to those in need and are we being generous,” Dahmer said. “I believe if you sow generously, you are going to reap generosity. Yes, I think it has been a big victory for our church family. We are not in it to receive the help and the wealth back, it is what Christ has called us to do, to live generously.”