1 dead, 2 more seriously wounded in Durham shooting

Published: Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed and a woman and another man were injured in a triple shooting early Saturday in Durham, police said.

The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road, according to Durham police.

When police arrived on the scene they found a dead man.

The other victims, a man and a woman, suffered serious injuries when they were shot, police said.

No information about a possible suspect was released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

