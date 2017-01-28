2-mile high Colorado lab keeps tabs on the atmosphere

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (WNCN) – Since the 1980s, the Storm Peak Lab in Steamboat Springs, Colorado has been studying the atmosphere – while up in the atmosphere.

Sitting two miles above sea level, the lab has experienced temperatures of -40 degrees.

“I’d say the cold is really tough, -40. Snow doesn’t form anymore,” said site manager Ian McCubbin.

In the winter, you need to either ski up or use a snow mobile to reach the lab.

And in the summer, you need a four-wheel drive.

But the research is worth it.

“A long term observation is critical for understanding our global atmosphere,” McCubbin said.

One of the more interesting things McCubbin and his team have discovered over the years has to do with pollution-impacted snow formation.

“When you have pollution aerosols interacting with the snow making process, you actually reduce the snowfall out of a storm compared to a less polluted or a non-polluted air mass,” McCubbin said. “So you’re getting less snowflakes that are smaller with less water on them compared to an unpolluted air mass.”

Pollution impacting snow totals isn’t the only thing they’ve discovered.

The lab has recorded the amount of carbon dioxide over the last 10 years. Even at 10,000 feet above sea level, the level of carbon dioxide is going up.

Scientist say the increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is a contributing factor to climate change.