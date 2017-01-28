3 nabbed, 2 more sought in NC drug investigation, deputies say

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Three people have been arrested and two more are wanted on narcotics charges after an investigation by the Martin County Narcotics Unit, officials said Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrests were as a result of investigations including assistance from the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force.

A woman and two men were the three who were arrested, officials said.

Andrew Montez Goddard, 37, of 100 North Broad Street in Everetts, Kelsey Bryant, 39, of 626 Ashley Meadows Road in Winterville and Shankia Laqwuanne Williams, 34, of 703 West Main Street in Williamston are facing various charges in the case, deputies said.

Authorities are still looking for a man and a woman, who share an apartment, in connection with the drug investigation.

Warrants have already been taken out for Sierre Monique Bond, 30, and LeRoy Henderson Morris, 50, both of 200 Slade Street Apt. 46 in Williamston, deputies said.