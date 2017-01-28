Chapel Hill church hosts conference about gun violence

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The United Church of Chapel Hill sponsored a conference Saturday called Beyond Gun Violence.

Speakers discussed subjects including gun safety and Second Amendment rights.

The North Carolina Council of Churches arranged the conference in Chapel Hill to discuss the problem of gun violence in the Triangle.

Workshops focused on Second Amendment rights, preventing suicide and policy involving guns. Some people who attended the event own guns while others were victims of gun violence.

“Police officers have interesting perspectives on the policy implications of legislation. They can share their own personal experiences and opinions that can inform thinking. Not to change minds but to simply inform the discussion,” Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said.

Police chiefs were asked questions about gun permits, open carry policy and guns on school campuses. Carrboro Police Chief Walter Horton says the last gun-related homicide in his town was in 2013.

“I think gun violence is an issue everywhere. Just in some places it is not as prevalent. I think we are very fortunate in the Carrboro-Chapel Hill area we don’t have as many incidents as some of our surrounding jurisdictions,” said Horton.