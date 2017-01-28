Children learn about space travel at N.C. Museum of National Sciences

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pioneers in the science community say teaching the next generation is just one way to remember fallen astronauts, as the nation marks the anniversaries of several fatal space missions.

Saturday, experts had the opportunity to share some of their wisdom at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

Kids, along with their families, learned about the upcoming solar eclipse and the latest rocket, SpaceX, that will take American men and women back to the moon.

The Walsh family, of Raleigh, says they are excited to get engaged with science.

“(It’s) very exciting,” said Bill Walsh, who was there with his son, Kevin. “It’s opportunities that you won’t have in other places and Kevin being interested in science and math, just having the museums downtown.”

The third grader said he soon he plans on being a scientist too, something those in the field are excited to hear as they prepare for the future.

