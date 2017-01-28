Colorado school teaches winter weather driving skills

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (WNCN) – We’ve all said it or thought it before – “People around here can’t drive in this weather.”

So Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein tried to do something about by brushing up on his driving skills at the Bridgestone Winter Driving School in Colorado.

In early January, just two to eight inches of snow caused major problems across Central North Carolina Roads.

But Steamboat Springs, Colorado had already received 184 inches by that point.

And they know how to handle it.

Steamboat Springs is home to the Bridgestone Winter Driving School and Morgan Kavanaugh is one of their most experienced instructors.

Kavanaugh said going slow is key when attempting to drive in winter weather.

“There’s no substitute for slowing down for the conditions being aware of your cars ability, your tire’s ability,” Kavanaugh said. “Tires are still the number one safety feature on a car. We have all these modern things that are very obvious and visible, crumble zones and cars have gotten better. Tires at a molecular level have improved more than cars over the years.”

Kavanaugh has more than 30 years of experience as an instructor, so he got behind the wheel first to show Hohenstein what he can make a car do on snow.

But in North Carolina – ice is usually the biggest problem.

“The sooner we can see the ice in the first place, the less we’re going to have to react to it, so don’t be a victim of low eyes, find those ice spots sooner, so you can slow down and make the plan for what to do for them,” he said.

Kavanaugh said habits learned at the Driving School can be applied to front wheel, rear wheel, all-wheel drive vehicles.

Anyone can sign up to take a class at the school.