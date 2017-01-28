Federal judge blocks part of Trump’s immigration order

NEW YORK (WNCN/CBS News) — A federal judge Saturday night halted part of President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Trump said Saturday his crackdown on refugees and citizens “is not a Muslim ban.”

Trump issued an executive order on Friday banning refugees from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

A federal judge on Saturday night granted an ACLU request to temporarily stop detention of men at JFK Airport based on the presidential executive order, CBS News reported.

The order from the federal judge in Brooklyn bars the United States from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump’s order.

The New York Times reported that the judge’s order does not prevent President Trump from stopping new visas.

Trump said the executive action is aimed at implementing “new vetting measures” that he says are aimed at keeping “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the United States.

A day after signing an executive order implementing the ban immediately, Trump said it’s “working out very nicely.”

But confusion, worry and outrage boiled over Saturday as airlines blocked people from traveling to the United States and legal challenges were mounted.

Included is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The U.S. refugee program is suspended for 120-days.

Trump’s order imposed the most aggressive ban on Syrians, indefinitely blocking entry to the U.S. by anyone from that country, including those fleeing civil war.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report