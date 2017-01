GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Water sprayed more than 30 feet into the air when a water line broke in Garner on Saturday afternoon.

Garner Police first reported the break around 12:40 p.m. on Creech Road near Garner Road.

A photo from police showed water spraying above power poles in the area and onto the road.

Police said that Creech Road was open, but that drivers should use caution in the area.

Police said that construction activity in the area caused the water line to break.