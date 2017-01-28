Mosque in Apex holds Unity Day as some worry about refugee ban

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of refugees are coming together in Apex Saturday afternoon and getting support from people in the community as they adjust to life in the United States.

Many people at the Apex mosque are concerned about the actions President Trump has taken.

Trump issued an executive order on Friday banning refugees from certain Muslim nations.

Any non-U.S. citizen from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen is now barred from entering the United States.

Trump’s executive action is aimed at implementing “new vetting measures” that he says are aimed at keeping “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the United States.

On Saturday, there were hundreds of people at the mosque from different faiths and backgrounds.

Many of them worry not just about the impact an executive order will have on people trying to get into the United States, but people already here.

As part of a Unity Day being held at the mosque, organizers and volunteers are also assembling kits for refugee families who’ve recently come to the area.

People at the Apex mosque wanted a diverse group to come together to help break down cultural barriers and provide a network to support these families.

The news of President Trump’s executive order has been shocking to some, but not at all to others.

They worry about the safety of people overseas who are trying to flee dangerous places like Syria.

They’re also concerned about further backlash against Muslims who are in the United States already who may become the victims of hate crimes.

“As an immigrant myself, yes 30 years ago, it scares me to think that if I travel outside of this country what’s going to happen? Can I come back?” said Hanadi Asad, the organizer of Unity Day.