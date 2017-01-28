NC carjacking attempt with dummy now appears to be a prank, officials say

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT/AP) — Authorities say what first appeared like an attempt to carjack a woman in North Carolina with a dummy dressed in children’s clothing now appears to be a prank.

Carteret County deputies told media outlets that three children, ages 10, 14 and 17, put the dressed-up dummy in a road in the middle of the night hoping a driver would run over it and freak out.

The dummy was placed in the middle of the road at the intersection of West Southwinds Drive and Pagoda Court in the Paradise East subdivision in Carteret County.

Authorities say a woman saw the dummy before hitting it and slowed down. Deputies say two men in dark hoodies approached and pulled her door handles and she sped away and called 911.

Investigators are talking to prosecutors about whether to file charges against the three children.

The dummy was constructed with fake plastic head and children’s clothing, including a red Field & Stream shirt.

After releasing a picture of the dummy, deputies destroyed it.