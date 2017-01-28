No show at NC Revolutionary Black Panther Party event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A tribunal scheduled by the Revolutionary Black Panther Party for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday is now postponed after no one from the party showed up to the event.

Those who came to the Creekwood South Community Center were met with locked doors and no word from organizers.

Around ten people waited for close to an hour before deciding to leave.

Many of the people said they hoped to show support for the movement, but were disappointed when they didn’t have that platform.

One Creekwood resident said he was hoping for unity, but he still plans to attend the march on Sunday.

“Just some unity within the so called black community,” he said. “I mean I’m sick of seeing black folks kill each other and I’m sick of seeing the cops kill black folks, and pretty much anybody who don’t go along with their program or their plan.”

Leader of the party Dr. Alli Muhammad said that the timing of the event wasn’t working out, so they pushed the events to Sunday.

According to Muhammad, there will be a press conference at 11:30 a.m. followed by a 12:30 p.m.. The day will end with the armed march at 2:30 p.m.

Muhammad also said the location of the events could be moved from the Creekwood Community.

