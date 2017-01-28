‘Snow making’ allows ski resorts to stay open during mild winters

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCN) – Ski resorts across the country turn to making their own in order to keep their slopes open when Mother Nature doesn’t provide the powdery stuff.

“Snow making is what causes there to be skiing in the south pretty much,” said Gil Adams with Beech Mountain Resort.

Water and compressed air is all it takes to blanket the 15 trails on Beech Mountain with a fresh coating of snow.

Water is pumped up the hill through a pipeline to any of the 158 snow guns placed around the mountain.

“The air busts the water up into small particles and then when its below freezing it turns into snow,” Adams said.

And the process has gotten much easier and faster over the years.

“The equipment has changed. It’s more efficient. It makes more snow and currently we have a better pumping capacity for water,” said Adams. “We can open up in a 24- to 36-hour period. Before, it would take five or six days to open up.”

“The biggest difference is the snow that we make with the machines is a fine particle of ice and it can either be wetter or drier. Snow that falls from the sky is a six-sided snowflake,” Adams said.

And some actually prefer the man-made snow to fresh powder.

“The snow that falls from the sky, if it snows 10 or 12 inches, you will sink into it and ski. If we make 10 or 12 inches of snow, you pretty much ski on the top of it,” said Adams.

The ability to make snow means that southern states like North Carolina can still enjoy fun winter activities like skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing, despite the fact that we typically experience mild winter temperatures.

But the real thing is usually better for business.

“What we like…we like it to snow, what I call, ‘cosmetic snow.’ We like everything white. And I want it to snow in Atlanta, Georgia and Raleigh, North Carolina to get people excited about coming to the mountains for skiing,” said Adams.

And even though we’ve had a warm January so far, the skiing forecast still looks good.