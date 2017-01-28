Winter tornadoes can bring devastating results

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Last February’s tornado outbreak in Granville County sure didn’t look like a winter event.

But tornadoes have occurred in Central North Carolina in every month, including the winter months of December, January and February

“Well we had been talking to my sister and sister-in-law that a tornado was headed our way, and so I thought it was pretty unusual for that this time of year,” said Dudley Barnes. “But it did hit and it hit here hard and it was the most devastating thing I’ve ever experienced.”

Barnes still vividly remembers trying to keep his mom safe.

“Just get into the bathroom and shut the door and that’s what she did. And she said by the time she got in and shut the door; she just heard a ‘boom,’ it came through just that fast and it was gone,” Barnes said.

It doesn’t matter if its winter, tornadoes are devastating.

Pieces of a home leveled a year ago can see be found in Granville County.

“I looked and I saw some car had turned over and I guessed in the tornado because all the trees were down,” said Richard McWilliams. “And I sat there for a minute and realized my house was there too.”

The tornadoes from Feb.24, 2016 caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and destroyed several homes.

McWilliams was lucky – he went to the store to get dog food and missed his house collapsing on him.

So do winter tornadoes catch people off guard?

“With the advances of wireless alerts and other technologies to get tornado warnings, every person I talked to, that was effected by that tornado, when I did the tornado surveys, they said they received the tornado warning prior to the storm hitting,” said Nick Petro with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

That can help explain why there were no deaths, and residents in Granville County will pay even more attention next time.

On a global scale, 2016 was the warmest ever.

Will winter tornadoes become more likely if the planet continues to warm?

“Regardless of the long-term temperature trends, we have to deal with hazardous weather in the near term of our lives, and that includes snow, ice, flooding potential, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Those are all types of weather hazards that are possible in the winter time regardless if temperatures run colder or warmer than normal,” Petro said.

And nearly a year after the winter tornado outbreak, people here have rebuilt and found a new sense of community.