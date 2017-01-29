2 hurt when NC drunk driver crashes truck into police car, officials say

BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were hurt when a drunk driver crashed his pickup truck into a parked Boone police officer’s patrol car early Friday, officials said.

The incident happened before 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of King Street, Boone police said in a statement.

The police officer was not in the car at the time and was not hurt. A photo from the scene showed the pickup truck tires on the rear bumper of the patrol car and heavy damage to the rear of the vehicle.

A car in front of the police cruiser was also hit during the incident when the patrol car was pushed forward by the initial crash.

A passenger in the police cruiser received minor injuries and was transported to Watauga Medical Center. That man was released later Friday morning, police said.

A passenger in a third vehicle also received minor injuries and was transported to Watauga Medical Center.

Cody Edward Dombrowski, 26, of Clint Norris Road in Boone was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired, misdemeanor failure to comply with driver’s license restriction, misdemeanor careless and reckless driving and misdemeanor failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Dombrowski was released from jail a $5,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is set for Feb. 27 in Watauga District Court.