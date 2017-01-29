2nd road rage shooting on Capitol Blvd. in Raleigh this month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating the second Capitol Boulevard road rage incident in which someone was shot this month.

A person was shot in the leg during a road rage incident in Raleigh early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident started around 2:30 a.m. at Capitol Boulevard and Trawick Road, according to Raleigh police.

A man was shot in the leg during the dispute. Police believe the road rage began at a traffic light.

The gunman who fired the shot is believed to be in a pickup truck.

The injured man was taken to Wake med for non-life threatening a wound.

Police are still investigating and no arrests have been made.

The previous road rage shooting on Capitol Boulevard happened on Jan. 1 around 2:45 a.m.

Police say a motorist fired a shot into another car in the inbound lanes in the 3300 block of Capital Boulevard, which is near Adventure Landing.