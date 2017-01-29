60+ firefighters battling 150 acre wildfire in NC mountains

MARION, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a 150-acre fire that started Saturday is burning on the Grandfather Ranger District of the Pisgah National Forest and private land near Marion.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release Sunday that the Sugar Cove fire was burning in leaf litter and underbrush along the Haines Eyebrow Ridge.

As of Sunday night the fire was not at all contained, officials said. The fire began on Saturday at 1 p.m. when a brush burn pile escaped and spread, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Authorities have temporarily closed N.C. Highway 80 to all but local traffic between Buck Creek Gap on the Blue Ridge Parkway and Little Buck Road near Lake Tahoma.

No other road or trail closures are in effect. The public is asked to avoid the area for firefighter and public safety.

More than 60 workers from the North Carolina and U.S. Forest Service, local volunteer fire departments from McDowell County and McDowell County Emergency Management are on the scene.

Assets being used to fight the fire include a helicopter, two bulldozers and four fire engines.

Officials said that they are working to protect structures.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report