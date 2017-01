FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A barn fire in Fayetteville Sunday afternoon spread to fields and threatened nearby homes.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at 5280 Macedonia Church Road in Fayetteville.

High winds spread the fire to nearby fields and the blaze threatened homes at one point.

No other structures were damaged, however.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze in less than an hour.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated.