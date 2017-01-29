Ex-NC high school athletic trainer facing child sex charges

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) — A former Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher and high school athletic trainer has been charged with sex crimes.

norman
Matthew Reid Norman, 22, was arrested on Thursday by agents with the State Bureau of Investigation. He’s charged with four counts of felony statutory sexual offense, and seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

The alleged encounters occurred during the fall of 2013.

Norman worked as an athletic trainer with Forbush High and middle schools. He also refereed basketball and baseball games at two schools.

Norman also worked as a volunteer firefighter with Arlington Fire and Rescue.

Norman was placed in the Yadkin County Detention Center. He was later released on a $100,000 secured bond.

Norman’s first court appearance will be on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

