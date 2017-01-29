Firearms stolen from NC gun show, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Greensboro police are looking for the people responsible for stealing multiple guns and weapons from the semi-annual gun show at the Greensboro Coliseum.

A security guard noticed the weapons were missing early Sunday morning.

Investigators say that multiple weapons of various makes and models were stolen from several vendors overnight.

The number and types of weapons stolen have not been determined at this time. Detectives are working with Coliseum staff to see how much was taken.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the key word badboyz. All calls to Crime stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.