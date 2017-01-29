Jury duty phone call scam returns to Raleigh area, police warn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are warning residents about a scam involving a phone call about jury duty.

Police said in a statement that they have received several reports of the scam returning to the area.

“The scam involves a caller who impersonates a deputy sheriff and threatens to arrest victims if they do not comply with demands,” police said.

The caller claims that the victim is facing charges for missing jury duty – and asks for money to take care of the bogus charge.

During those efforts, the caller asks the victim to get a prepaid financial card and then share the account info.

“Scammers then take that information to siphon funds from the cards,” officials said.

Police said that no real law enforcement officer will ask for payment, a credit card or social security number for failure to appear for jury duty.