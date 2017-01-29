Truck bursts into flames at NC gas station

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — Incredible flames were caught on video after a truck caught fire at a Mooresville convenience store, right next to the station’s gas pumps.

The truck caught fire Saturday night at the Shell gas station along the 300 block of West Plaza Drive in Mooresville.

According to Mooresville Fire, the fire was the result of a mechanical problem with the pickup truck.

Crystal Blankenship, an employee who was working at the store, said a woman came into the store last night saying the truck was smoking and asking for some water. Blankenship gave the woman water and didn’t see the woman again.

A few minutes later, the truck was completely engulfed in flames next to a gas pump.

Blankenship called 911 and first responders showed up to help put out the flames. She said the truck’s owner then came back from the Popeye’s restaurant next door.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Mooresville fire said here was minor damage to the gas pump, which had melted plastic on the pump. The store’s owner estimates about $1,000 in damage.

