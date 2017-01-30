20-year-old NC woman found dead in a ditch

WNCT logo By Published: Updated:
Google maps image of Cowell Road, where the woman was found.
Google maps image of Cowell Road, where the woman was found.

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who was found dead in a ditch Sunday.

Deputies said the body of Kimberly Dawn Meekins, 20, of Alliance, was found in a ditch on Cowell Road after a Pamlico County resident called 911.

Deputies responded to the scene, and called in the SBI for assistance.

Investigators determined Meekins lived in a nearby apartment complex.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. No cause of death has been determined.

The investigation is ongoing, and foul play has not been ruled out.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at 252-745-3101.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s